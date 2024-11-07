PSN: Placing Regulation Of Vet Medicines Under PCN Meets Standard Practice

Share

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Odianose Usifoh has stated that regulating facilities engaged in the sale of veterinary medicines by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) is consistent with the PCN (Establishment) Act 2022 and the laws before it, the National Drug Policy, as well as judicial pronouncements.

This is contained in his address at the opening ceremony of the 97th Annual Conference of the PSN tagged ‘Ibom 2024’ which was held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, November 5.

According to Usifoh, regulating facilities engaged in the sale of veterinary medicines by the PCN is rightly so because it is an important step to ensure that such facilities meet specific requirements of ‘Good Pharmaceuticals Practice’ (GPP) in relation to storage, handling, distribution, and dispensing, all of which are primary responsibilities of the pharmacy profession.

To support his claim, the president reminded stakeholders and the general public of the very sound judgement issued by Hon. Justice (Dr.) Nnamdi O. Dimgba in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/66/08.

The suit was commenced by an originating summon seeking the determination of three issues and prayed for the five declarations by the honourable court.

The Judge, according to Usifoh posited: “That the distinction sought to be drawn between human drugs and animal drugs is a misguided one” by the plaintiffs.

The Judge, in that same judgement, stated that “if the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria by its existence and operations does not threaten the existence of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), how can the Veterinary Council be threatened simply because the PCN insists on registration of premises where animal drugs are kept as they also insist on premises where human drugs are kept.”

The judge therefore concluded: “It is therefore clear from the above analysis the futility of the suit, and why I believe that it must fail.”

While addressing the matter of the welfare of Public Sector Pharmacists, president Usifoh stated that the PSN will continue to prioritise the interest of its members in the hospital and administrative sector to ensure fairness, equity, and justice to all concerned in the head team of our nation.

He therefore drew specific reference to the warning strike of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Associations (AHPA), which pervaded the landscape last week until it was called off on Thursday, October 31.

At the conciliation meeting between JOHESU and the Federal Government team exactly one week ago, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) included payment of nine months’ salaries of workers, including pharmacies in 14 professional regulatory councils (PCN included), which was initially removed from the 2024 appropriation budget.

He further commended the ‘doggedness’ of their colleagues, the founding fathers of JOHESU, who have helped sustain its ideas, albeit vigorously, for over ten years now.

Usifoh however, highlighted that part of the agreement between the Federal Government and JOHESU are ensuring the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as was done for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since January 2, 2014. This was actualised through payment as per the estimate provided by the National Salaries and Wages Commission (NSWIC).

Share

Please follow and like us: