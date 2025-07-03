PSN Endorses Owoeye’s Re-Appointment As MD, Fnphy

…envisions pharmacists, other professionals in healthcare leadership

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State Branch has endorsed the recent reappointment of Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye as the medical director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba by the Federal Government.

In a statement, Pharm. Babayemi Oyekunle, chairman of the PSN Lagos State Branch, praised Dr. Owoey’s leadership abilities, integrity, and commitment to improving staff welfare, hospital infrastructure, and professional ethics within the institution.

The PSN Lagos emphasised the importance of his consistent actions, such as his decision to approve the appointment of Consultant Pharmacists at the hospital, a move that aligned with Federal Government directives but faced significant resistance from certain quarters.

This decision, the PSN believes, is a clear example of Dr. Owoeye’s unwavering commitment to professionalism and his refusal to be swayed by the unethical practices that often dominate health institutions.

“Dr. Owoeye has proven himself to be a stalwart leader,” Pharm. Oyekunle declared, “stepping up to manage the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba with great foresight and courage, especially when confronted by resistance from some sections of the medical community.” This move to appoint Consultant Pharmacists, in particular, is noteworthy.

The PSN pointed out that it was not only in line with existing Federal Government policies, but also with the principle of teamwork in healthcare. Pharmacists, often seen as sidelined in the hierarchy of many health institutions, were given the leadership roles they rightfully deserved.

For the PSN, this appointment signifies a triumph of professionalism over politics—a rare feat in Nigerian health sector leadership. Dr. Owoeye’s tenure, according to the PSN, has also seen significant improvements in staff morale and infrastructural development, positioning the hospital as an example for others to follow. His leadership has fostered an environment where professionalism and meritocracy reign, even in the face of daunting pressures.

The PSN Lagos Branch also offered praise to the Federal Ministry of Health for making the decision based on capacity and integrity, rather than resorting to political patronage or nepotism. The Chairman specifically commended Dr. Isiak Adekunle-Salako, the Minister of State for Health, for his approach to appointing Dr. Owoeye, viewing it as an example of rational governance within the health sector.

The PSN also extended congratulations to Dr. Damola Dada, a distinguished physician who made a notable impact as the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Ebute Metta. Dr. Dada, like Dr. Owoeye, faced challenges in advocating for the appointment of Consultant Pharmacists and in promoting the welfare of nonphysician health professionals.

Dr. Dada’s efforts in improving staff welfare, including his introduction of GL 12 as the entry point for Pharm.D holders at Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, have marked him as a trailblaser in creating more inclusive and equitable healthcare leadership. Dr. Dada’s stance against the hierarchical exclusion of pharmacists in leadership roles within the health sector has not only contributed to the betterment of the health system in his institutions but has also encouraged others to follow suit.

According to the PSN, these developments underscore the need for deeper structural reforms in Nigeria’s health system, calling for a revision of the laws that govern appointments to the position of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) in federal health institutions (FHIs).

Bola Oyawole, a member of the PSN Lagos State board of trustees, pointed out that the current framework, embedded in acts such as the University Teaching Hospital Act and the FMC Act, has led to discriminatory practices that undermine the contributions of non-physician professionals in the management of healthcare institutions.

“We must continue to sensitise governments at all levels about the challenges of responsible and appropriate appointments at all our Federal Health Institutions,” Oyawole remarked. “It is unconstitutional to restrict appointments of CMDs and MDs to only physicians.

This policy excludes qualified professionals from other disciplines, especially pharmacists, from taking up leadership positions.” Oyawole’s concern resonates with the ongoing conversation about professionalism and meritocracy in the Nigerian health sector.

While physicians undoubtedly play a critical role in healthcare, the system must acknowledge that leadership and management require the diverse expertise of professionals from various fields, including pharmacy, nursing, and public health.

The PSN is, therefore, advocating for a more inclusive policy that allows qualified individuals from different healthcare backgrounds to assume leadership roles in institutions like federal medical centres and teaching hospitals.

According to the PSN, the road ahead lies in fostering a more inclusive healthcare system that recognises the collective contributions of all professionals involved in patient care. This shift, however, will require systemic change, including the reform of existing laws and policies that currently limit non-physician professionals from ascending to key leadership positions.

Pharm. Oyekunle said, “The goal is a health system that places value on the skills and contributions of every healthcare worker, regardless of their professional background.” The PSN’s call is clear: the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system depends on a structural shift that recognises and rewards merit, professionalism, and the capacity to lead, regardless of one’s discipline.