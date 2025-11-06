PSN Charts Course For New Pharma-Workforce To Transform Health Sector

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a new, competent, and future-ready pharma-workforce for Nigeria, setting a bold agenda for reform and excellence in pharmaceutical education and practice.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 98th Annual National Conference of the PSN, themed DABO 2025, held in Kano yesterday, November 4, the President of PSN, Pharm. Tanko Ibrahim Ayuba, unveiled strategic reforms aimed at redefining pharmacy education, enhancing professional recognition, and consolidating hardwon victories in the sector.

Ayuba noted that the PSN is steering the profession toward “a new era of holistic, broad-based, and versatile pharmacists” capable of driving innovation and delivering high-quality health services across Nigeria.

“The pharmacy profession must build a new workforce that is holistic, broad-based, and experienced to train pharmacists and other health workers at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels,” he declared. “Our vision is to set a new timeline that compels the Pharm.D as the minimum entry level to practice pharmacy in Nigeria.”

Defining the new Pharma-Workforce

According to the PSN President, the society is intensifying efforts to strengthen the academic and professional alignment in the training of pharmacists. The new roadmap includes enforcing the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) as the minimum qualification for practice, expanding postgraduate opportunities, and harmonising Ph.D and Fellowship programmes in pharmacy education.

He said this integration will “produce a formidable pool of experts who can be both academics and consultant pharmacists,” ensuring that pharmacy education in Nigeria matches global standards while addressing local health challenges. “Our profession missed a golden opportunity to actualise this pathway over five years ago,” Ayuba said.

“This is the time to move forward—it will enable us to elevate academic pharmacists to a platform of total practice of the profession.”

Protecting integrity of pharmacy practice

The PSN, Ayuba noted, has fought long-standing battles to preserve the integrity of the pharmacy profession. One of its major victories came with the Federal Ministry of Education’s directive to stop the training of “Pharmacy Technologists” in Nigerian polytechnics—an unlicensed and unrecognised cadre in global pharmacy practice. The PSN had, over several years, resisted attempts to legitimise this group, which Ayuba described as an “aberrant constituent.”

Following joint interventions by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on April 17, 2025, formally ending the training of pharmacy technologists in the country while recognising pharmacy technicians as the only acceptable technical cadre in line with international best practices.

Victory for professional regulation

In another milestone, the PSN secured a landmark judgment affirming the powers of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) to regulate and control the sale, dispensing, and custody of veterinary drugs across the country.

The Federal High Court in Calabar, on October 29, 2025, upheld the PCN’s authority, quashing attempts by the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) to seise regulatory control through an unlawful gazette. “This victory is not just for pharmacists but for all Nigerians,” Ayuba said. “It reinforces the legal and professional boundaries that safeguard the health sector from unregulated practices.”

Advancing Welfare for Pharmacists

The PSN has also achieved significant progress in advancing the welfare of public sector pharmacists in collaboration with the Joing Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)/AHPA (Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association).

These achievements include the recognition of pharmacists as hospital-based consultants, the payment of 25–35 per cent salary arrears under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) scale, creation of IPPIS payment elements for Pharm.D holders, and the increase of call-duty allowance for Pharm.D pharmacists to four per cent of basic salary.

Perhaps the most symbolic victory was the extension of the retirement age of pharmacists to 65 years, and 70 years for consultant pharmacists, aligning them with their medical counterparts. “This was a big battle that raged for over 12 hours across four meetings,” Ayuba recalled. “But we prevailed—and that recognition now stands as a testament to the unity and perseverance of our profession.”

The way forward

As the PSN ushers in a new era, Ayuba emphasised the need for continuous learning, innovation, and collaboration among pharmacists, policymakers, and educators.

He reiterated the Society’s plan to push for legislative action to establish a National Postgraduate College of Pharmacy, which will serve as a Nigerianoriented institution to complement the existing West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists. “We must seize this opportunity to define our future,” Ayuba urged. “The new pharmacy workforce must be equipped not just for practice but for leadership, research, and policy influence in the health sector.”

He urged participants to take full advantage of the five-day conference, which includes scientific sessions, lectures, special meetings, and social engagements, saying, “Beyond the scientific sessions, please attend meetings that will add value. Let this conference pass through you as you enjoy DABO 2025.”