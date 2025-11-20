PSN Calls For Urgent Government Action To End JOHESU/AHPA Strike

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged the Federal Government to take swift, decisive action to end the ongoing nationwide strikeby the Joint Health Sector Unions/Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (JOHESU/ AHPA).

The appeal to end the strike was made yesterday by PSN President Ibrahim Tanko Ayuba during a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Ayuba explained that the visit to the SGF was necessary to encourage the government to sustain its current macroeconomic gains while drawing attention to urgent issues affecting the health sector—most pressing among them, the indefinite strike that began on November 15.

The industrial action followed the expiration of a 15-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government. According to Ayuba, JOHESU/AHPA represents about 85 per cent of Nigeria’s healthcare workforce and, together with nurses, forms over 95 per cent of personnel in the health system.

Their core demand—adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS)— dates back nearly twelve years. While medical doctors have benefited from several upward adjustments of their own salary platform, the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), in 2014, 2017, and 2018, health workers have waited for a corresponding approval on CONHESS.

“This matter has forced health workers to down tools repeatedly in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025,” Ayuba noted, stressing that all 73 Federal Health Institutions (FHIs):have been paralysed in the four days since the strike began.

He added that the High-Level Body chaired by the National Salaries and Wages Commission had recommended CONHESS adjustment as far back as 2022, but the report has remained stalled at the Budget Office. The PSN president emphasised the critical role of pharmacists and other health professionals in keeping the healthcare system functional, saying the society is ready to assist the government in finding a sustainable resolution.

“The PSN wishes to offer a helping hand to the Federal Government in finding acceptable solutions to resolve this impasse as quickly as possible,” he said. Ayuba also highlighted the importance of harmony between JOHESU/ AHPA and medical doctors, noting that a functional health system requires mutual respect for all professional groups.

He stressed that equitable remuneration and clearly defined roles are essential to reducing interprofessional conflict. For the way forward, Tanko urged the government to sustain the “unprecedented momentum” created by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy in the 24 hours preceding the strike. He expressed confidence that once due process begins, JOHESU leaders—described as responsible and sensitive—will cooperate to suspend the action.

The PSN assured continued collaboration with the Federal Government, reiterating its commitment to strengthening health service delivery and ensuring better outcomes for patients nationwide.