PSN Advocates Reconstitution Of PCN Over Fake Drugs Battle

Share

…seeks implementation of consultant cadre for pharmacists

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Ibrahim Tanko Ayuba has called for immediate government intervention to address critical issues hindering the advancement of pharmaceutical practice and public health in Nigeria.

Ayuba made the call in Abuja on Friday, during his inauguration ceremony and the investiture of 145 new fellows of the PSN. He highlighted two key areas as factors hindering the advancement of pharmaceutical practice and public health in the country.

They include the delayed implementation of the Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists and the urgent reconstitution of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

Ayuba expressed deep concern over the persistent frustration surrounding the implementation of the Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists, despite approvals from the National Council on Establishment (NCE) in 2011 and 2021, and subsequent circulars from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH&SW) and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHSOF).

He said: “Today, the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has given final establishment approval by creating vacancies for Consultant Pharmacists in the civil service comprising all the MDAs at Federal and State Government levels in late 2024.”

He however lamented the inaction of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), accusing them of deliberately obstructing the process.

“It is regrettable that despite the immensity of the inherent benefits the Consultant Cadre offers the health system, it has become crystal clear that the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) are bent on frustrating the gains of this cadre.”

According to the president of the PSN, this development is certainly not complementary to the reform agenda of the Muhammad Ali Pate led administration at the FMoH&SW.

“We must say on this occasion that there can be no room for a Nigerian way of running the Health Systems” and therefore called on the FMoH&SW through its enabling apparatus to invoke its circular to FHIs which declared an intention to sanction CMDS/MDs/CEOs of FHIs which refuse to implement the Consultant cadre circular for Pharmacists in Nigeria.

Therefore, Ayuba called on the FMoH&SW to enforce its circular and sanction non-compliant FHIs, emphasising the need to uphold public service rules and prevent insubordination.

He also criticised the slow adoption of the cadre by state governments, singling out Lagos State for its “worrisome” suspension of the approved circular.

Speaking on the alarming rise in fake drugs, Ayuba stressed the crucial role of the PCN and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in regulating drug distribution.

He noted that while NAFDAC’s board is fully constituted, the PCN remains without a governing council, hindering its ability to effectively carry out its statutory functions.

Ayuba said: “The absence of a lawfully constituted PCN hinders full enforcement on pharmaceutical premises, accreditation of training facilities in the pharmaceutical sector, and the implementation of disciplinary activities.”

He emphasised the need for collaboration between the PCN and NAFDAC to manage the aftermath of the sealed Open Drug Markets (ODMs) and combat the “hydra-headed menace” of fake drugs, estimated to be a trillion-naira market. The PCN and NAFDAC must be allowed to collaborate in managing the fallout of the sealed Open Drug Markets (ODMs) in Lagos, Anambra and Abia States.

Ayuba said, “We solicit the approval of the Honourable Minister to immediately inaugurate the PCN to enable a full collaboration of the PCN and NAFDAC in the obvious necessity to tackle the hydra-headed menace the fake drug syndrome constitutes to consumers of health in Nigeria.” However, Ayuba reaffirmed the PSN’s commitment to upholding Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) and safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

