PSN Accuses FG Of Favouring Doctors Over Other Health Professionals

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called on the Federal Government to stop favouring doctors over all other health professionals and ensure fairness and a level playing ground for all professionals in the nation’s health sector, warning that one-sided policies and preferential treatment have continued to breed disunity and inefficiency in the delivery of quality healthcare.

The PSN President, Pharm. Ayuba Tanko accused the Federal Government of displaying apathy and favouritism in the administration of the nation’s health sector, warning that such discriminatory tendencies could continue to undermine equity, professional harmony, and efficiency within the system.

This was disclosed during the pre-conference press briefing held on October 14, 2025, at the PSN National Secretariat, Anthony Village, Lagos, ahead of the Society’s 98th Annual National Conference (DABO 2025) scheduled to take place from November 3 to 8, 2025, at Bayero University, Kano.

Addressing journalists and stakeholders, PSN President, Pharm. Ibrahim urged the Federal Government to end all forms of favouritism in the health sector and to treat every professional group with equal respect and opportunity.

We call on the Federal Government to ensure fairness and equity among all health professionals, he said. There has been too much bias in the management of our health system, and it is time to correct this. Pharmacy and other professions within the health sector deserve the same recognition, consideration, and opportunities to serve.

The time has come to eliminate favouritism and bias in the sector, he said. We need a health system that rewards competence, not connections. Pharmacists play a crucial role in healthcare delivery, and their welfare must reflect that reality.

“The profession is losing talent rapidly; PSN data shows that over 8,200 pharmacists have failed to renew their licenses in the past five years, many of them having migrated abroad. The government must address this exodus in the national interest,” he stated.

Pharm. Ibrahim decried what he described as institutional apathy and lopsidedness in the sector, especially regarding remuneration and policy implementation. He specifically condemned the proposed salary relativity between the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and the

Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), describing the move as unjust and capable of widening existing divides.

This proposal, if allowed, would further deepen the existing inequality in our system, he warned.

The PSN will resist any attempt to trample on the rights of pharmacists and other health workers who play vital roles in sustaining patient care and national health outcomes.

“We insist that this cannot stand. Otherwise, it becomes meaningless to study any other health course apart from Medicine. The existing CBA with the Federal Government is clear: our wages must be parity-based, not relativity-based.

“The PSN and JOHESU will resist any attempt to entrench such an immoral and unlawful policy.”

He also faulted the Federal Government’s selective attention in healthcare development, stressing that pharmacists must be carried along in national policy planning and implementation if Nigeria is to build a sustainable and efficient healthcare system.

We have made it clear that pharmacy is a critical pillar of healthcare delivery. Any government that marginalises pharmacists or treats them as an afterthought is only weakening the foundation of the health sector, he emphasised.

He criticised the recurring establishment of Universities of Medicine/Medical Sciences, saying the concept is discriminatory and unconstitutional, as it excludes other vital health disciplines.

The idea of naming new institutions Universities of Medicine, is not only misleading but also unconstitutional, he stressed. It sends the wrong message that medicine is superior to other health professions, which is not true. Every discipline in the health sector is essential to quality healthcare delivery.

Highlighting other key issues, the PSN President announced plans for the PSN Centenary Celebration (1927—2027), which will celebrate the Society’s century-long impact on national development.

He added that the forthcoming DABO 2025 Conference, themed Pharmacy Forward: Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Performance, Collaboration and Transformation, will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and global health partners to redefine the future of pharmacy in Nigeria.

This conference is not just another event—it is a movement to build a future-ready, collaborative, and impactful pharmacy profession, he stated. We invite all stakeholders to join us as we chart a new course for healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Present at the briefing were Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), and Pharm. (Sir) Anthony Bola Oyawole, Treasurer of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy and former Chairman of the PSN Lagos Branch.