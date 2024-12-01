PSI Nigeria Partners Yemi Alade, Nollywood Stars to Address Menstrual Health Challenges

Share

In a bold move to break the silence and stigma surrounding menstrual health and hygiene (MHH), Population Services International (PSI) Nigeria has launched a groundbreaking campaign that blends music, film, and advocacy.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a short film titled Time of the Month, featuring an all-star cast of Nollywood talents, including Aisha Lawal, Liquorose Afije, Mary Remmy Njoku, Ibrahim Suleiman, Mike Ezuruonye, and Femi Branch. The cinematic piece explores the often-stigmatized topic of menstruation through compelling storytelling and music.

Complementing the film is a new single by Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade, also titled Time of the Month.

The Grammy-nominated artist delivers a powerful anthem that celebrates womanhood and confronts the challenges faced by women during their menstrual cycle. Both the film and the music video are available on PSIcreativesNigeria’s YouTube channel.

PSI Nigeria’s collaboration with Alade and Nollywood actors was deliberate, aiming to use their widespread influence to challenge myths and misconceptions about menstruation. “Yemi Alade, known for her powerful music and impact on the African music scene, is an authentic voice for women. In addition, JJCSkillz, is a dynamic storyteller and Afrocentric innovator that promotes African identity and unity through music and language which resonate deeply with the concept of the music video. The talented cast and crew share a similar commitment to promoting women’s health and breaking down stigma,” said Pritpal Marjara, a representative of PSI Nigeria.

The campaign seeks to empower women and girls to prioritize their menstrual health without shame. By leveraging the star power of these influential Nigerian artists, PSI hopes to shift public perception, inspire open conversations, and promote better menstrual health practices across the country.

This initiative highlights the transformative role of art and culture in driving societal change, offering a unique approach to address a topic often silenced in communities.

