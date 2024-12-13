PSG Will Pay Napoli, Galatasaray To Sign Osimhen Next Month

Share

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

However, the deal comes with financial complexities. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli has included a €75 million release clause in Osimhen’s contract.

If PSG triggers the clause, they will also need to pay €6 million to Galatasaray, where the 25-year-old is currently playing on loan. Galatasaray, the Turkish champions, are entitled to compensation as part of the loan agreement.

PSG’s sporting director, Luis Campos, is said to be a long-time admirer of Osimhen.

The two previously worked together at Lille, where the striker scored 13 goals in a single season before moving to Napoli. Osimhen has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 13 games for Galatasaray.

His performances have reignited interest from top European clubs, including PSG. Last summer, Osimhen was keen to join a European powerhouse, but his €130 million buyout clause made negotiations with PSG and Al-Ahli unsuccessful.

He eventually chose to join Galatasaray on loan. With his name once again circulating in Paris, it remains to be seen if PSG will meet the financial demands to bring the prolific forward to the Parc d e s Princes.

