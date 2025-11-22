PSG To Start Key Week With A Win

PSG host Le Havre on Saturday night, before key showdowns with Tottenham in Europe and Monaco in Ligue 1. The French champions are heavy favourites to return from the international break with three points, but things may not go entirely their way.

Both teams have scored in three of PSG’s last four matches, while they’ve kept two clean sheets across their last nine. They returned from the last international break with a 3-3 draw against Strasbourg, which was the first time they had conceded at home in the league this term.

Opponents Le Havre have lost only four of their 12 league games, but each of those defeats have come against the top six. They’ve been beaten 6-2 at Marseille and 3-1 at Monaco, so PSG should walk away with all three points.

However, the visitors scored home and away to PSG last term, while they have an xG of 14.8 across their first 12 games. The hosts have conceded 11 goals in 12 Ligue 1 games, so back the visitors for a consolation strike.