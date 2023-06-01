PSG To Sign Asensio, Lucas Hernandez

Barring the last minutes changes, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in advanced talks to sign Marco Asensio on a free transfer this summer. New Telegraph gathered that the PSG are moving quickly to address their squad’s pain points in the summer transfer window.

Les Parisiens have moved for the Spaniard following his decision to leave Real Madrid. They beat out competition from Aston Villa. Lionel Messi is leaving at the end of this season, and they will need right-sided attackers. They have now secured the services of Asensio ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old attacker leaves Madrid after eight successful seasons. He signed for the club in 2014 from Mallorca and stayed there on loan.

Also, Asensio went on loan to Espanyol before joining Madrid’s first team set up in 2016 and establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attackers.

However, an ACL rupture in the 2019/20 season hindered his development. Despite the setback, he continues to find ways to contribute to Real Madrid’s campaigns.

This season, he has scored nine goals and assisted six more in 30 La Liga appearances (only 15 starts). He has scored three more and assisted another in the Champions League.

Asensio has scored 61 goals for Los Blancos and assisted 32 in 285 appearances. He has picked up 16 trophies, including three Champions League and three league titles.

The Palma-born attacker will be the second player to leave Real Madrid this summer, with Karim Benzema on his way out.

After Asensio’s signing, PSG will reportedly move on to the signing of Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.

The France international has rejected a new contract from the Bavarians and wants to move to Paris.

However, it won’t be easy as the Bundesliga champions don’t want to sell him. They appreciate his mentality and want to keep him around.

Hernandez will have a year left on his deal if he continues with Bayern this season, so they may decide to sell.

Consequently, PSG has pulled out of the race for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean is closing in on a move to the Premier League.