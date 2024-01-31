PSG To Revive Rashford Interest

Paris Saint-German (PSG) are plotting a second attempt at luring Marcus Rashford away from Manchester United.

Les Parisiens are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and were strongly linked with a move for Rashford last summer before the player eventually penned a new five-year contract at his boyhood club Manchester United.

However, fresh disciplinary issues and an increasingly strained relationship with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag have left the England ace facing an uncertain future.

According to reports, PSG are monitoring Rashford’s situation closely again and will not hesitate to test United’s resolve with a bid once the season has concluded.

Rashford first felt Ten Hag’s wrath in December 2022 when he was dropped for a Premier League clash with Wolves due to his poor form.

He was in the headlines again last October when enjoying a birthday night out after United’s 3-0 derby defeat to bitter rivals Manchester City a decision his boss labelled “unacceptable”.

But the forward’s latest gaffe, which the described as a “12-hour bender” that led to him missing training the next day, has supposedly lifted tensions to new heights.

Crunch talks were held this week between the player, manager and United’s current football director John Murtough in an attempt to smooth things over.

But the club’s new investors INEOS, who will soon take over the running of football operations at Old Trafford, are likely to be far less forgiving of ill-discipline.