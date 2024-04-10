PSG To Pay Huge Buyout Fee For No. 1 Target Osimhen

Both top French and Italian media outlets have reported that PSG are ready to pay the massive buyout fee set by Napoli for Victor Osimhen. The fee is believed to be around 130million euros. Various publications from both France and Italy said Osimhen, whose valuation by Transfermarkt is put at 110 Million Euros, is the No. 1 target for PSG to replace Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe is widely expected to finally make his way to Real Madrid after many months of speculations.

By meeting the buyout fee for Osimhen,25, PSG will therefore not have to negotiate with Napoli. Osimhen has also been linked to several top Premier League clubs, but they would rather prefer to pay far less than the striker’s buyout fee.