PSG Target Title Edge In Tricky Nice Trip

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain will aim to strengthen their grip on the Ligue 1 title race when they travel to the Allianz Riviera to face OGC Nice on Saturday.

The encounter presents a crucial opportunity for the Parisians, who could either reclaim top spot outright or extend their advantage depending on other results, while Nice continue their battle to secure topflight survival.

Nice head into the clash buoyed by a 2-0 victory over Angers SCO last weekend — a result that ended a six-match winless run and kept them in 15th position, eight points clear of AJ Auxerre in the relegation playoff spot.

Under returning manager Claude Puel, Le Gym will be aiming to build momentum with back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2026, as well as consecutive clean sheets — something they have yet to achieve this season.

However, home form remains a concern. Puel is still searching for his first home victory since beginning his second spell at the club, with Nice’s last league win at the Allianz Riviera dating back to October — a 2-0 success over Lille OSC.

Encouragingly for the hosts, their recent wins on home soil have come against strong opposition, including victories over Lille and Olympique Lyonnais by a combined 5-2 score line.

They have also proven competitive against PSG, earning points in two of their last three Ligue 1 meetings, including a 1-1 draw in their most recent home clash.

For PSG, a brief pause from domestic action appears to have come at the right time. Luis Enrique’s side returned to action in midweek with an emphatic performance, eliminating Chelsea FC 5-2 on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite their European success, PSG’s league form has shown signs of vulnerability. A 3-1 home defeat to AS Monaco in their last Ligue 1 outing raised concerns, and another loss on Saturday would mark their fifth of the campaign — more than they recorded across the previous two seasons combined.

There is also the threat of consecutive league defeats for the first time this year, having conceded three goals against Monaco — as many as they had allowed in their previous three league matches combined. Nevertheless, PSG’s away form offers reassurance.

The Parisians have won their last three matches on the road in all competitions and boast an impressive record against lower-half teams, having dropped no points away from home against such opposition this season.

With the title race tightening and Nice fighting for survival, Saturday’s clash promises high stakes at both ends of the Ligue 1 table.