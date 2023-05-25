PSG Target Luis Enrique As Next Manager

As Paris Saint-Germain’s managerial shortlist for this summer continues to grow, the only certainty appears to be that Christophe Galtier, who is set to win the Ligue 1 title in his first season at the club will not see out his two-year contract.

With José Mourinho and Thiago Motta reported to be in the running already, Le Parisienne indicate this afternoon that former Barcelona and Spain manager, Luis Enrique is also a candidate.

Unlike in the case of the other potential arrivals, the upper management unanimously agreed that the 53-year-old would be a good choice, given his experience on the big stage notably winning the treble with Barcelona in 2015. His Spain side was knocked out of the World Cup at the last 16 stage by eventual semi-finalists Morocco.

Luis Enrique’s experience managing big players and the fact that Spanish is the primary language at the club’s training ground are also factors that would favour his appointment, as well as his attractive style of play.