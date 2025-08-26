Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have signed Super Falcons of Nigeria forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, to their squad, further strengthening their frontline.

The French champions confirmed the move in a statement issued on Tuesday, saying the Nigerian star has signed a contract running until June 30, 2027.

The club said, “Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Nigerian striker Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade, who has joined the club on a deal that runs until 30th June 2027.”

Ajibade, 25, was born on December 8, 1999, in Mushin, Lagos. She arrived in Paris after three seasons at Atlético de Madrid, having previously played in Norway with Avaldsnes IL.

READ ALSO

In the 2024–25 campaign, Ajibade featured in 25 matches for Atlético de Madrid, where she netted eight goals and provided three assists, underlining her attacking influence before making the switch to Paris.

Ajibade first rose to prominence with FC Robo Queens, where her performances earned her the NFF Young Player of the Year award in 2018. Since then, she has grown into a key figure for the Super Falcons, captaining Nigeria to Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2018 and 2024.

The forward was also a consistent presence for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics, cementing her reputation as a key player for the Super Falcons. With over 30 international caps, she has become a pivotal figure in Nigerian women’s football.

Speaking on her move, Ajibade said, *“I’m deeply honoured to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a top-drawer club in Europe.

This is a major step for me, and I’m committed to giving my all to help PSG win titles and to inspire young footballers, be they in Nigeria or elsewhere.”