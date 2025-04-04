Share

On Friday, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Manager, Luis Enrique, disclosed intentions for his team to win the title unbeaten.

New Telegraph reports that PSG could wrap up the Ligue 1 title when they host Angers on Saturday, April 5.

But Enrique is eyeing a bigger achievement in France’s topflight. PSG are currently seven games away from making history.

Meanwhile, if they achieve it, they would become the first time in the league’s history to do it.

He said: “I wasn’t interested in [records] until now, but of course, we want to go unbeaten throughout the season,” Enrique told reporters.

“We don’t just want to be champions, but we want to be competitive and perform well. We want to improve our records and statistics.

“We can always improve. The players can get it done individually and collectively.

“We are trying to train in a way that can be reflected in matches.

“We changed things. It’s a collective sport, so it’s very hard to reach the highest level.”

