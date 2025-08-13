PSG Set To Put Spurs To Sword In Super Cup

To t t e n h a m Hotspur face a tough test in the Super Cup as they take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain today, with signs pointing to a comfortable win for the French giants.

Spurs are coming off a heavy 4-0 preseason defeat to Bayern Munich, exposing defensive weaknesses, especially in the wide areas. That could spell trouble against PSG’s dangerous wingers, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Pedro Porro, in particular, struggled against Bayern and could face another difficult night against the Georgian star.

While PSG lost the Club World Cup final, they showed their firepower during the tournament, winning five of their seven games by at least two goals. They are well-rested and fully fit, unlike the Spurs, who may be without up to seven players due to injuries. With Tottenham short of attacking options and struggling for form, PSG are tipped to take full control and secure a convincing victory.