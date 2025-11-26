Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing another major push to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, even though the head coach, Luis Enrique, remains unconvinced about the Galatasaray forward.

The French giants previously explored signing Osimhen last year, but Enrique was not a strong advocate for the move at the time.

However, according to transfer specialist Ekrem Konur, PSG’s hierarchy have reignited their interest after concerns over the inconsistent form of Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos this season.

With the club eager to reinforce their frontline and maintain their momentum as defending UEFA Champions League winners, Osimhen has again emerged as one of their priority targets.

The French champions are expected to return with a substantial offer in the summer, with Galatasaray likely to demand a fee well above €100 million.

PSG’s interest comes amid growing transfer noise around Osimhen, who has also attracted attention from Premier League sides including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite Enrique’s reservations over Osimhen’s playing style, PSG’s sporting directors see the Nigerian as a proven goalscorer, high-intensity presser and elite-level striker capable of transforming their attack.

The summer transfer window is now shaping up to be another major tug-of-war for one of Africa’s most valuable footballers.