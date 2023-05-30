PSG Neymar Keen To Join Manchester United

There are strong indications that Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar (31) has his sights set on a move to Manchester United this summer, and only sees himself either at Old Trafford or at the Parc des Princes next season.

L’Équipe reported last week that Manchester United were in advanced talks to sign the PSG forward, who is increasingly open to a departure from Les Parisiens this summer, despite possessing a contract that runs until 2027. His desire to make the move to Manchester has already led Neymar to reject an approach from a Saudi Arabian club.

Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the former Barcelona forward, and L’Équipe even reported that Pep Guardiola had called the player. However, it is an advantage for Manchester United, given the player’s desire to join the Old Trafford club.