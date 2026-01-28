PSG, Newcastle Desperate For Automatic Spot

Last Tuesday’s shock 2-1 loss to Champions League rivals Sporting means trophy-holders Paris SaintGermain come into their final league phase game in a precarious position.

A win in Lisbon would have left the Parisians three points clear of the chasing pack but instead they start the final week level on 13 points with seven other teams, including Newcastle.

The Magpies comfortably beat Eredivisie leaders PSV 3-0 last week to keep their hopes of skipping the playoff round alive, meaning there is plenty to play for in the French capital, where the losers may have to pay the price of missing out on a spot in the last 16.

Given they finished only 15th in last season’s league phase before going on to win the entire thing, missing out on the top eight might not worry PSG too much, but Luis Enrique would still love to avoid fixture congestion if possible.

For the first time in years, the Parisians are actually embroiled in a title race, only regaining top spot from Lens this weekend after being second since late November, and Enrique is having to carefully manage the minutes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi and many more of his key players.

Skipping the playoff round would provide a big boost, so it is good news their clash with Newcastle will be played in Paris and not on Tyneside, as Eddie Howe’s side have put in Jekylland-Hyde performances home and away this term.