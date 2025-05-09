New Telegraph

May 9, 2025
PSG Manager Happy To Avoid Barca In Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has admitted he is happy not to be playing Barcelona in this year’s Champions League final.

The Ligue 1 champions eliminated Arsenal on a 3-1 aggregate on Wednesday night and will not take on Inter Milan for the trophy on May 31. Enrique, however, said he would have “loved” for Barça to have gone all the way had his team been eliminated.

“To be honest, playing in a Champions League final against Barcelona would have been the worst thing for me,” Luis Enrique told Cadena Cope.

“If we hadn’t been there, I would have loved for Barcelona to have been there and to have won it.” Enrique has played and coached Barcelona in the past.

He was in charge of the LaLiga giants when they won the Champions League in 2015 – the last time they lifted the European Cup.

