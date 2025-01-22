PSG, Man City On The Brink Of Champions League Exit

Share

Two of the biggest names in European football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City, face off in Paris on Wednesday in a must-win Champions League clash. Both teams, tipped as favorites for the trophy, have struggled in the new league-format stage and find themselves in danger of early elimination.

City are currently 22nd in the standings, with PSG just behind in 25th. Only the top eight teams qualify automatically for the Round of 16, and with just two matches remaining, both sides must win their remaining games to keep their hopes alive.

Despite their Champions League struggles, PSG and Manchester City come into this game in good domestic form. PSG sit comfortably atop Ligue 1, nine points clear after a 2-1 win over Lens last weekend. Manchester City, after a rough patch in November and December, look back to their best.

A 6-0 win over Ipswich marked their fourth victory in five games. Fans can look forward to an exciting match at Parc des Princes, with both teams showing strong attacking form. City have scored 22 goals in their last five matches, while PSG have been prolific in front of goal but have struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last three games.

Recent trends suggest a high-scoring encounter. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in six of PSG’s last eight games and in City’s last four matches. A 2-2 draw could be on the cards, as both teams have been scoring but also conceding. Phil Foden could be a key player for Manchester City.

The 24-year-old midfielder has found his form, scoring five goals in his last three starts, including a brace in City’s win over Ipswich. With his confidence high, Foden will be looking to make an impact in Paris. As both teams fight to keep their Champions League dreams alive, this clash promises to be a thrilling spectacle with everything to play for.

Gunners look to bounce back against Zagreb

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League took another hit on Saturday as they were held to a frustrating draw by Aston Villa. However, the Gunners will look to regain momentum in the Champions League on Wednesday when they host Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently third in the Champions League’s new league phase, but their position in the top eight is precarious, with just a onepoint cushion.

Any slip-ups in their final two matches could see them forced into the play-offs, making this fixture crucial. Dinamo Zagreb arrives in London as firm underdogs.

The Croatian side is 24th in the standings and hasn’t played a competitive match since before Christmas. Their recent form has been poor, with only one win in their last seven competitive outings—a narrow 3-2 victory over Varazdin.

Their Champions League campaign has also been disappointing. After drawing at home with Celtic, Dinamo suffered heavy defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund and a humiliating 9-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich.

In contrast, Arsenal has been in impressive form in the Champions League, winning four of their last five matches. Their last two victories—against Sporting and Monaco—were emphatic, both by margins of more than two goals.

The Gunners have secured wins by three or more goals on seven occasions this season, and Wednesday’s clash provides a good opportunity to add to that tally. A 3-0 scoreline, mirroring Dinamo Zagreb’s last defeat in this competition, looks like a strong possibility.

With Arsenal’s attacking strength and Dinamo’s defensive frailties, the London side should be confident of securing a vital win to boost their chances of automatic qualification to the knockout stages.

Real can cruise to victory against Salzburg

Real Madrid have yet to fully adapt to the new Champions League format, sitting 20th in the 36-team standings. However, they have an opportunity to improve their position on Wednesday night when they host a struggling Salzburg side at the Santiago Bernabéu. Salzburg’s season has been far from ideal.

The Austrian side is fifth in the Bundesliga and has struggled in Europe, losing five of their six Champions League matches without scoring a single goal.

Four of those defeats have been by margins of three goals or more, including heavy losses to Bayer Leverkusen and PSG. The new Champions League format has also disrupted Salzburg’s rhythm.

With the Austrian league on its winter break until February, they return to European competition after more than a month without a competitive match.

Recent friendly games haven’t gone well either, with a 6-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich and a 3-2 loss to Midtjylland highlighting their issues. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have shown their attacking strength this season, scoring three or more goals in eight of their last 11 matches.

With Salzburg’s defensive vulnerabilities and lack of match fitness, Madrid are poised to take full advantage. This clash presents a chance for Los Blancos to climb up the standings and bolster their chances of securing a top-eight finish in the league phase.

A dominant performance against a rusty Salzburg side is well within reach for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Real Madrid should comfortably secure victory on Wednesday, with another high-scoring performance likely. Expect Madrid to dominate as they aim to reignite their Champions League campaign.

Milan may prove too strong for Spanish strugglers A tricky Champions League fixture list handed AC Milan opening games against Liverpool, who have gone on to lead the league phase, and German champions Bayer Leverkusen, resulting in two losses for the Italian giants.

However, they did not let that demotivate them and four consecutive wins, including one against Real Madrid, have followed, leaving them well in with a shout of securing a top-eight spot and automatic progression into the knockout stage. Paulo Fonseca was in charge for those matches but poor league form led to his dismissal in December.

But, if anything, Milan have actually looked better under his successor, Sergio Conceicao, and they should have no issues against Girona. The Spanish side did brilliantly to finish third in La Liga last term but a mass exodus of their key players in the summer means they have struggled to be competitive in the Champions League, losing five of their six games.

Girona entered this round of fixtures five points adrift of the play-off places, meaning their European season is practically over already, suggesting they will rest players in Italy as they bid to get their domestic campaign back on track – they have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions.

With that in mind, plus Milan’s strong form which has seen them lead at the break in three of their four Champions League victories, take the hosts to dominate from start to finish at San Siro to land a 2-0 win.

Bayern bid to edge thriller at Feyenoord

Eyebrows were raised when Bayern Munich chose to appoint Vincent Kompany, who was relegated from the Premier League with Burnley last term, as their new manager in the summer, but he has quickly proven his doubters wrong.

Bayern are four points clear at the Bundesliga summit and they are wellplaced to progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League, sitting tenth in the league phase ahead of the seventh round of fixtures. Two wins would surely see them earn a top-eight spot to bypass the play-off round and they should land the first of those against Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Kompany’s side have won three Champions League matches in a row and should have too much for their Dutch hosts, who have lost two of their three European home games, only beating lowly Sparta Prague.

However, Feyenoord demonstrated their potency when netting three at Manchester City in November and, with both teams scoring in their last five Champions League matches, there is reason to believe the hosts can net in defeat in Rotterdam.

There have been 25 goals scored in those five games, suggesting there should be plenty of net-bulging action as Bayern, who won their last European outing 5-1, secure three points in Rotterdam.

Celtic can secure crucial win

Saturday saw Celtic face some resistance from Kilmarnock before eventually landing a 2-1 victory in the Scottish Cup fourth round but they should have an easier time of things against the Champions League basement boys on Wednesday.

Young Boys enter the round bottom of the 36-team standings, having scored just three goals and shipping a competition-high 22 while losing all six of their matches.

Celtic, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive campaign in the new-look Champions League and are in with a decent shout of making the knockout stages for the first time since 2013.

The Bhoys entered the round in 21st and a win over Young Boys would all but secure a place in the play-off round. With that in mind, Brendan Rodgers will take no chances on Wednesday and the hosts should see off their struggling visitors with ease in Glasgow.

