PSG Makes Move For Casemiro In January Transfer Window

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is ready to offer Casemiro an exit route out of Manchester United.

The Brazilian midfielder, 31, is reportedly unsettled at Old Trafford and according to reports earlier this week, United are open to offers next month.

According to reports from France, PSG are plotting a bid for the former Real Madrid ace, though they face competition from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Casemiro’s agents are working on a deal to take him to the French capital but a huge financial offer is expected to land from the Middle East.

As well as a contract worth more than £ 15 million, a move to Saudi Arabia would see him link up with international colleague Neymar.

Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro was one of United’s most influential players during his debut campaign, helping them to 18 wins in his 28 Premier League appearances last term.

He has also contributed four goals in 12 games across all competitions this season but has been sidelined since October with an injury expected to keep him out until January.

United spent £70m to land Casemiro and would expect to recoup a significant amount of that given his age and the fact he still has two years left on his deal.