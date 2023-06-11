New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
PSG Make Contact With Crystal Palace Winger, Wilfred Zaha

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made initial contact with Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha (30), whose contract is set to expire this summer.

The Ivorian international is considered to be a market opportunity by the reigning French champions, although there is competition for his signature, notably from Saudi Arabia.

The PSG hierarchy reportedly holds a strong admiration for the 30-year-old Ivorian forward (28 caps, 5 goals), hoping to convince him to join their project. Recent discussions have taken place between the relevant parties in an attempt to make progress.

Sporting advisor Luís Campos, who has reportedly been monitoring Zaha for a considerable period, appreciates his ability to be a game-changer. Campos believes that the Palace man can bring the energy that the Parisian attack lacked on certain occasions throughout the season.

However, the deal is far from concluded. Sky Sports reported towards the end of the week that Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr also has a keen interest in acquiring the winger and is prepared to offer him an enticing package. Sky Sports

