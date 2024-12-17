PSG Look To Resign Mbappe

Share

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a move to resign Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe just months after he joined the Spanish club, and this news has reached Manchester United, who ‘would love’ to be involved in the conversation, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid earlier this year after his contract expired with Paris Saint-Germain, meaning he joined the La Liga outfit on a free transfer.

The French international announced in May that he would be departing at the end of his PSG deal, with Madrid making the move to secure his signature.

According to the BBC, Mbappe earns around £12.8m a season and was paid a signing-on bonus of £128m, meaning he could take home around £192m over the length of his deal.

Despite his mega move to Madrid, it’s not quite worked out as expected for Mbappe. BeinSports have described his time at Madrid as ‘underwhelming’ so far, with the Spanish side struggling in the Champions League, sitting in 20th position.

