PSG Look To Overpower Liverpool In High Stakes Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are set to collide in a highoctane Champions League last16 showdown at the Parc des Princes, with both European heavyweights eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals.

While Liverpool arrive as one of the tournament’s most successful clubs, PSG are still chasing their elusive first UCL crown.

However, the French giants look determined to change that narrative as they prepare to stamp their authority against the Premier League leaders.

PSG’s past Champions League failures are well-documented. Despite boasting superstars like Mbappé, Messi, and Neymar in recent years, continental glory has always eluded them.

However, under Luis Enrique, the Parisian club has taken a different approach as they are building a squad for the future rather than relying on short-term galacticos.

This fresh outlook has already paid dividends. A three-game winning streak, including a dramatic comeback against Manchester City, secured their place in the knockout rounds.

Their ruthless dismantling of Brest (10-0 on aggregate) in the playoffs further showcased their firepower. Now, PSG head into the Liverpool clash on a 10-match winning run in all competitions, including a 4-1 demolition of Lille in their most recent Ligue 1 fixture.

Their home form has been nearly impeccable, and they will be looking to exploit that against the Reds. Unlike PSG, Liverpool have no issues with continental success.

The six-time European champions know how to navigate these crucial knockout rounds, and despite managerial changes, they remain a formidable force in the competition.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool dominated the Champions League league phase, topping the rankings while brushing aside their opponents with relative ease.

Even a final matchday loss to PSV Eindhoven didn’t shake their confidence. Domestically, they are 13 points clear in the Premier League, and their dominance has been further highlighted by recent victories over Manchester City and Newcastle United.

PSG have crashed out at this stage in five of the last eight seasons, making this encounter a psychological battle as much as a tactical one.

However, with a fully-fit squad, home advantage, and their strongest form in years, they have a golden opportunity to break the jinx.

On the other hand, Liverpool’s away record against French teams is unimpressive—winless in their last five visits. But they have often been a team that thrives under pressure, making this a compelling contest.

Bayern are vulnerable favourites Bayern Munich have raced away at the top of the Bundesliga, but that doesn’t accurately reflect where these two teams are right now.

The Bavarians struggled through a play-off game with Celtic in the last round, while Leverkusen backed up last season’s great European run with a sixth placed finish in the League Phase.

Celtic generated more Expected Goals than Bayern in their first leg and they led 1-0 at the Allianz before conceding a last-gasp equaliser.

The Scottish side missed good chances to double their lead, and Leverkusen should sense an opportunity to cause problems in this clash.

Xabi Alonso has a brilliant record against Bayern as a manager, going unbeaten across all six encounters since taking charge in 2023. His first two visits to the Allianz finished level, before a 1-0 win in the German Cup in December.

Leverkusen’s most complete display against Bayern came just a couple of weeks ago. They prevented the Bavarians from getting a shot on target, while Alonso’s side hit the bar twice, generating 2.0 xG

