PSG, Liverpool In Race To Sign Wolves Defender

PSG have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Wolves defender, Rayan Ait-Nouri, who could be on the move in January.

The Algerian international has caught the attention of the Reds after an impressive run in the Wolves XI under Gary O’Neil, who recently labeled Ait-Nouri as ‘crazy’ and ‘mad’.

However, Liverpool are now no longer alone in their interest to sign Ait-Nouri, with credible sources reporting that PSG have entered the race for the 22-year-old left-back.

With both Liverpool and PSG looking to add to their left-back positions in January, Ait-Nouri could be an exciting addition for either club in the winter window.

However, with Wolves looking to keep hold of all their good players in the market, the player could be a bit pricy for the likes of Liverpool and PSG to actually sign Ait-Nouri.

Indeed, a Premier League premium tax could put many clubs off signing the Algerian international in January, with Liverpool unlikely to match PSG in terms of finances for anybody in January.

Ait-Nouri is clearly a player who is highly rated by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool and now PSG keeping tabs on the Wolves youngster.

Yet for the Reds, the financial stranglehold the French heavyweight has on the transfer market could make any deal to sign Ait-Nouri near-impossible if they’re serious about recruiting the defender.

PSG are a club who are quite exceptional at getting anybody they want due to the immense finances their Qatari owners possess, something Liverpool won’t compare.