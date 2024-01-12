PSG Keen On Lens Defender Facundo Medina

RC Lens‘ defence has become one of the most dogged and many points this to the unwavering 24-year-old Facundo Medina.

Although he won’t be leaving the team this summer, some of Europe’s best players are reportedly planning summer moves.

Medina, an international player for Argentina, has had a significant increase in value in the last year.

He was a key player in the strongest defence in Ligue 1 the previous season, and he has continued to grow this year, drawing some top-tier interest in January. It is anticipated that Medina will spend this winter with Les Sang et Or, nevertheless.

However, that may not be the case in the summer. The player has recently changed agents, and some of Europe’s elite will circle.

Report from Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a summer move, whilst they also hold an interest in Medina’s defensive partner Kevin Danso.

AS Monaco has another club tracking Medina, whilst both Inter Milan and AC Milan could also make a move. Inter Milan have already made an enquiry regarding Medina’s availability.

Atletico Madrid also have Medina on their shortlist, but once again, a move isn’t expected until the summer. The battle for Medina’s signature looks set to be a fierce one.