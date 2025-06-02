PSG Hold Parade To Mark Champions League Victory Despite Two Deaths

Share

Paris St-Germain’s players celebrated their Champions League victory in the city yesterday afternoon, hours after trouble broke out across France.

The Ligue 1 club beat Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday’s final in Munich to claim their first Champions League title. Luis Enrique’s side held an hour-long opentop bus parade through the city, running from the Champs Elysees to the Arc de Triomphe.

There was a heavy police presence for the celebrations, following the wide – spread disorder in France that occurred on Saturday night after the match, when two people died.

A 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest in the south-west town of Dax, while a 23-year-old man who was riding a scooter in central Paris was also killed after being hit by a vehicle.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez said 192 people were injured in the overnight clashes, with 491 arrests in Paris alone.

Flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters smashed and cars torched, with much of the disorder occurring in the capital. Twenty-two police officers and seven firefighters were injured, while 264 vehicles were set on fire.

