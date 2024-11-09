PSG face Angers’ fury

Share

Angers will attempt to follow up their fine win at Monaco with another good showing against Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday evening. Le SCO extended their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to four games with last Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Stade Louis II and it was no fluke. The promoted club made a fast start and took the lead through Jean-Eudes Aholou’s blast from the edge of the box.

They then dug in to restrict Monaco to pot shots and half-chances, although Yahia Fofana was also in fine form in goal. And they will sense an opportunity to do something similar against a PSG side that have gone a little off the boil recently. After beginning the campaign with a series of impressive wins by wide margins, Luis Enrique’s side have begun to lose their way a little. They scraped a 1-0 home win over Lens last weekend and then fell to their second Champions League loss of the season on Wednesday. The Spanish coach played with a false nine again and saw his side fall to a last-minute goal in a 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. In the post-match press interviews, he then claimed he had no striker at his disposal, which will no doubt be great for substitute Randal Kolo Muani to hear.

