PSG Eye Top Spot As Metz Fight To Escape Relegation

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain return to the Parc des Princes on Saturday with pride wounded and first place suddenly out of reach.

Standing in their way are bottom-placed FC Metz, a side desperate for points in a season that has spiralled into survival mode. It is a clash of contrasting ambitions: PSG hunting the summit, Metz clinging to hope.

Luis Enrique’s men surrendered pole position last weekend after a damaging defeat away to Stade Rennais FC. The loss ended their unbeaten run on the road this calendar year and allowed rivals to leapfrog them at the top.

For a team accustomed to dictating terms in Ligue 1, the stumble served as a reminder that dominance is never permanent. Yet back in Paris, the mood is markedly different.

PSG have transformed the Parc des Princes into a fortress, stringing together six consecutive home league victories while barely conceding.

Their last outing there was a statement of intent — a ruthless demolition of arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille in a performance that underlined their attacking firepower. As matchday 23 dawns, PSG trail RC Lens by a solitary point.

Should Lens falter against AS Monaco, the champions know a win would propel them straight back to the summit. The equation is simple: respond immediately or risk surrendering momentum in a tightening title race.

Still, there are subtle warning signs. PSG have already tasted more defeats this season than they managed in the entire previous campaign. Another slip would mark unfamiliar territory for a club whose domestic supremacy has often seemed unshakeable.

That said, they remain imperious against newly promoted opposition and boast an imposing record against Metz on home soil, winning their last 10 competitive meetings in Paris. For Metz, history offers little comfort.

The Lorraine outfit arrive in the capital rooted to the foot of the table after a dispiriting home loss to AJ Auxerre.

Benoit Tavenot, tasked with steering the club away from danger, is still searching for his first victory since replacing Stephane Le Mignan. Confidence is fragile, and results have been scarce.

Metz have struggled mightily on their travels, failing to build on a rare away success at FC Nantes earlier in the campaign. Since then, points have dried up on the road.

They sit four points adrift of the relegation playoff position and have accumulated more league defeats than any other side this season. Encounters with the division’s elite have been particularly unforgiving.

Metz are yet to claim a single away point against a current top-five side, though they can draw inspiration from a surprise home victory over Lens earlier in the season.

If they are to ignite belief, it must begin with resilience and discipline in the capital. But the challenge is formidable.

Metz have not tasted victory at the Parc des Princes since 1996, when a brace from Robert Pires sealed a dramatic win. Nearly three decades on, the odds appear stacked heavily against a repeat.