PSG Expecting Extremely Low Offer From Real Madrid For Mbappe

It seems the ultimatum given by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), President, Al Khelaifi to Kylian Mbappe at the start of the month to either renew his contract or be sold has not elicited a response from the France captain.

The clause in the Frenchman’s contract that would extend his deal for another year past the end of the upcoming season expires tomorrow, July 31.

Mbappé had previously sent a letter to the PSG management indicating that he would not trigger this clause. His intention is to stay for this season – Ligue 1 champions, though, the club are desperate not to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Mbappé is effectively for sale already, given he has not been called up to the team’s pre-season tour of Asia and is training with the other transfer-listed players.

The club has offered the forward a clause whereby he would be guaranteed a move next summer, which the 24-year-old has refused

The club believes that Mbappé had indicated he would not leave for free on 8 separate occasions, he wanted to leave as early as last summer after an underwhelming transfer window, with clubs such as Liverpool having been interested in making an offer.