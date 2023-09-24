PSG Considering Letting Dembele Go

Last month, Ousmane Dembele completed what many saw as a controversial move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French champions activated his €50 million release clause, much to the fury of then-club Barcelona.

There were great expectations for Dembele upon his arrival, especially considering the form that he had shown in Catalonia over the last 12 months.

However, he has made a difficult start, failing to score or assist in any of his first five matches for PSG.

According to reputed inside sources, this has prompted PSG to consider letting Dembele leave.

They are reportedly open to allowing the 26-year-old to depart on loan in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all interested in doing a deal.

It would be absurd if PSG were to actually allow Dembele to leave the club already, although they do have plenty of attacking options with him.

Irrespectively, Barcelona will be watching the situation with some amusement considering the manner in which Dembele departed.