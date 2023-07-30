PSG Confirm Signing Of Ex-Barcelona Stopper, Arnau Tenas

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have completed the signing of former Barcelona goalkeeper, Arnau Tenas.

The 22-year-old was part of the reigning La Liga champions’ squad for the past two years but failed to make a senior appearance.

Now a free agent, Tenas penned a three-year deal with Les Parisiens where he will link up with ex-Barça head coach Luis Enrique.

“I’m very happy to be joining this great club and to be part of the PSG goalkeeping family,” said Tenas.

“Some very good keepers have marked the history of Paris Saint-Germain. Of course, I also have a big thought for Sergio Rico.”