New Telegraph

July 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. PSG Confirm Signing…

PSG Confirm Signing Of Ex-Barcelona Stopper, Arnau Tenas

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have completed the signing of former Barcelona goalkeeper, Arnau Tenas.

The 22-year-old was part of the reigning La Liga champions’ squad for the past two years but failed to make a senior appearance.

 Now a free agent, Tenas penned a three-year deal with Les Parisiens where he will link up with ex-Barça head coach Luis Enrique.

“I’m very happy to be joining this great club and to be part of the PSG goalkeeping family,” said Tenas.

READ ALSO:

“Some very good keepers have marked the history of Paris Saint-Germain. Of course, I also have a big thought for Sergio Rico.”

Tenas was part of Spain’s squad which reached the European U21 Championship final against England.

Post Views: 8
Tags:

Read Previous

Anambra Police Never Tortured Suspect To Death – Spokesperson
Read Next

Ten Hag Sets Goal Target For Rashford Ahead Of 2023/24 Season