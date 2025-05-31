PSG Clinches First UCL Title With Dominant 5-0 Victory Over Inter Milan

Share

The French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) etched their name into the history books on May 31, 2025, with a breathtaking 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena.

This landmark triumph marks PSG’s first-ever Champions League title, ending a decades-long pursuit in spectacular fashion.

From the opening whistle, Luis Enrique’s side delivered a masterclass in dominance, combining ruthless attacking flair with unbreakable defensive organization.

READ ALSO:

The atmosphere was electric from the start, amped up by a high-energy performance from American rock band Linkin Park, who opened the final with a rousing pre-match show.

The Parisians wasted no time asserting control. In the 12th minute, Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring following a pinpoint assist from 19-year-old Désiré Doué, who was at the heart of nearly every PSG move.

Just eight minutes later, Doué found the net himself with a devastating counterattack that sliced through Inter’s backline.

Despite brief sparks from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan struggled to gain any meaningful momentum. PSG maintained pressure, with Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia coming close before the halftime whistle sounded at 2-0.

The second half only intensified the French side’s grip on the match. In the 63rd minute, Doué struck again—calmly slotting home his second goal of the night to make it 3-0.

The teenager’s stunning performance earned him a standing ovation when substituted shortly after, having firmly secured the UEFA Champions League Man of the Match award.

PSG continued to press. Kvaratskhelia, who had threatened throughout the game, finally got his goal in the 73rd minute with a thunderous strike to make it four.

The final blow came in the 86th minute when teen sensation Senny Mayulu added a fifth, ensuring the final ended in historic humiliation for Inter Milan.

The 5-0 scoreline is among the largest margins in UEFA Champions League final history and serves as a crowning achievement for PSG’s long-standing ambition to rule Europe.

Under Luis Enrique, the Parisians combined youth and experience with a tactical edge that overwhelmed even seasoned opposition.

The victory also cements the emergence of new stars like Désiré Doué, whose performance will be remembered as one of the greatest in Champions League final history.

Key Highlights:

Final Score: PSG 5-0 Inter Milan

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Man of the Match: Désiré Doué (2 goals, 1 assist)

Other Goalscorers: Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Senny Mayulu

Historic Note: PSG’s first UEFA Champions League title

Share