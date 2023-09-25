PSG Chairman Reacts To Messi’s Claims

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has responded to Lionel Messi’s claims that he was the only player who was not celebrated by his club after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that Lionel Messi led Argentina to beat France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After the tournament, all members of the Argentina World Cup-winning team were celebrated by their respective clubs.

As for Lionel Messi who was playing for PSG then, he only got a guard of honour from PSG players before a training session in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, the star player of France’s national team in Qatar.

Days after winning the World Cup, hostilities against Messi mostly from PSG supporters, intensified and he had to move to Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer.

In a recent interview, Messi revealed how PSG didn’t celebrate him after helping his country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time in his career.

In response to Messi’s claim, the PSG chairman said, “As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private.

“But with respect, we are a French club. It was, of course, sensitive to celebrate at the stadium. We must respect the country he defeated, his teammates on the France team, and our supporters too.”