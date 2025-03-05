PSG Boss, Luis Enrique Wary Of Liverpool’s ‘Fighter Jets’ In UCL Clash

Share

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has said his side need to be careful against Liverpool’s “three fighter jets in attack” during their Champions League round-of-16 match today.

PSG had a struggling start to the season but found their stride in late 2024 to win 18 of their last 20 competitive matches, having drawn the other two.

The French side have scored 21 goals in their last four games and qualified through the Champions League playoffs with a 10-0 aggregate victory against fellow Ligue 1 club Brest.

In Liverpool, however, they take on one of the most formidable teams in Europe, which Luis Enrique said was a “source of motivation.” “It will be intense.

On paper, it is one of the best matches you can watch in Europe,” Luis Enrique told a news conference on yesterday.

“They’re one of the best teams in terms of counter-attacking. “We have to be careful that we don’t suffer from their transitions. They have three fighter jets in attack, it’s not easy to stop them if we don’t impose our game on them.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

