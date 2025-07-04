PSG, Bayern Tie Headline Club World Cup Q’Finals

The quarter-finals of the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kick off this weekend across the United States, with eight clubs vying for a place in the final four. Hosted across the United States for the first time, the expanded tournament has already drawn global attention.

All the action will be broadcast live on GOtv. The action begins on Friday at 8:00 p.m. in Orlando, where the Brazilian side, Fluminense, takes on Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia. Fluminense have relied on its attacking flair and quick transitions to navigate the early stages of the tournament.

Al Hilal, however, have proven to be formidable opponents, having stunned Manchester City in their opening fixture to underline the strength of Saudi club football on the global stage.

Early on Saturday, Chelsea will battle Palmeiras in Philadelphia in a classic South America versus Europe contest.

The Blues, reshaped by a new tactical identity, face a Palmeiras side known for their discipline and swift counter-attacks. With both clubs seasoned on the global stage, the tie is expected to be finely balanced. Kick-off is 2 a.m.

The headline fixture comes on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. when Paris Saint-Germain meet Bayern Munich at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Touted by many as a potential early final, this clash pits two modern powerhouses with Champions League pedigree against each other. PSG breezed past Inter Miami in the round of 16 with a commanding 4–0 victory.