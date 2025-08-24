PDP Set For Stormy NEC Meeting Tomorrow

The 102 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expected to hold tomorrow, may take far reaching decisions likely to shape the party for the 2027 general elections.

Apart from the report of the National Convention Zoning Committee to be discussed at the meeting, the NEC may take decision on the reports of Chief Tom Ikimi-led National Disciplinary Committee and Senator Bukola Saraki-led Strategic Committee.

A member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) told Sunday Telegraph that the two committees have completed their assignments and had submitted their reports to the NWC.

“The NWC has commenced implementation of parts of the reports while still looking into the others,” he had volunteered.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, are set for showdown at the meeting.

Although the two party leaders were members of the G-5 governors, who worked against PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, there seems to be crack in their relationship.

Last Thursday, Makinde refrained to join issues with the minister regarding the PDP South zonal leaders’ meeting held in Lagos.

The meeting was to take decision on national offices likely to be zoned to the region in the November 15 National Convention.

A group loyal to Wike had in a statement jointly signed by Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda; Senators Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, and former National Secretary Onwe S. Onwe, declared the meeting illegal, and said any decision reached at the meeting would not be binding.

But Makinde, who said decision concerning zoning of PDP national offices will be taken at the party’s NEC meeting on Monday, said he won’t “go low,” or “go into the gutters” with people who chose that course.

PDP had on August 14, inaugurated National Convention Zoning Committee headed by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to decide on the zoning of national offices in the November.

The South Lagos meeting was to microzone positions likely to be zoned to the region by the zoning committee.

This may generate tension at tomorrow’s meeting.

Party sources said the NEC may discipline some members, who have been working against the interest of the party.

Said he: “PDP has to move forward, and the only way to do it is to discipline those working against the interest of the party. PDP has a rule, and anybody found violating the rule should be disciplined.

“I am aware Chief Tom Ikimi committee has submitted its report to the NWC. That report has not been presented to the NEC. It is still with the NWC.

“May be, it is right time NEC should look into the report. Some people invited refused to appear before the committee, but that did not mean NEC cannot take decision regarding the committee’s report.”

PDP governors, who met in Gusau, Zamafara State yesterday, urged members to resist all attempts to derail the national convention “by anti-party forces.”

Wike had claimed that he was not invited to the last NEC meeting held on July 24, where the decision to hold the party national convention on November 15 was taken.

But a leaked letter showed that the letter of invitation sent to him was duly acknowledged by his office on July 18, six days to the meeting.

PDP recently issued statement demanding total loyalty from all its members, which many believed was targeted at Wike.

But the source said the statement was for no one in particular, but “anyone demarketing the party in any way.”

He disclosed that, “there was an occurrence along the line that warranted such warning, and the party had to give it.”

Sunday Telegraph further gathered that the party may retain its national chairmanship position in the North, “because our candidate in 2027 will come from the South.”

He, however, said there may be swap of positions among zones in the region.

The national chairmanship position was microzoned to the North Central during the 2021 national convention.

The source said the position may likely move to North East, where the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum comes from.

It was further gathered that Damagum was interested in the chairmanship position in the next NWC.