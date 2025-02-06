PSC’s Order On Police Retirement Transformative, Fair –Group

Share

A socio-political group, the Citizens for Ethical Leadership & Law (CELL), has expressed support for the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) recent decision to retire senior police officers who have spent over 35 years in service or are above 60 years old, describing the move as transformative and fair.

The PSC reexamined its earlier policy on police retirements. The commission in 2017 issued a rule that allowed officers to use their enlistment dates and not appointment dates to determine their retirement dates but this policy has now been reversed.

However, President of CELL, Mathew Chibuzor Ekalonu, said the PSC acknowledged that the previous policy contradicted the principle of the merger of service in the public service and violated Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement on the attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

Ekalano said: “The decision made by the PSC in 2017 to base retirement on enlistment dates inadvertently created an imbalance in the force.

“We are delighted that the commission has passionately revisited its position and concluded that the earlier approach violated the merger of service principle and was inconsistent with the Public Service Rule, which clearly outlines the retirement guidelines.”

