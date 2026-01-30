PSCF Celebrates 30-Year Milestone With Education Support Drive

The Patriotic and Social Care Foundation (PSCF), a global network, has marked the 30th anniversary of its members’ graduation with an education support outreach at their alma mater in Lagos, providing learning materials and recognising academic excellence among senior secondary school students.

The programme, which formed part of PSCF’s anniversary activities, reflects the foundation’s commitment to community development and educational advancement through structured alumni engagement.

Members of the foundation, drawn from Nigeria and the diaspora; including Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States; participated in the initiative.

During the visit, PSCF distributed school bags and mathematical sets to students in senior secondary classes to improve classroom readiness and support daily learning.

In addition, the foundation introduced a merit-based component, presenting special awards and support packages to top-performing students in SS2.

Foundation leaders said that the initiative was designed to go beyond material support by motivating students to strive for academic excellence.

They described the outreach as a practical expression of PSCF’s guiding principle of “Practical Excellence,” which focuses on measurable impact and timely intervention.

The delegation was led by PSCF President, Mr. Olatunbosun Adeboye, alongside Secretary, Mrs. Mojisola Sesan-Aina; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Oniyide Bose; and members of the Board of Trustees and Social Secretaries, Mr. Adewale Kayode and Mr. Raji Yusuff.

The team interacted with students and school officials, emphasising discipline, focus and goal setting as keys to long-term success.

Welcoming the alumni, the School Principal, Mr. Obafemi Oladunni, commended PSCF for sustaining its relationship with the school decades after graduation.