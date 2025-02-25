PSC Warns Corrupt Police Officers Against Extortion At Roadblocks

Share

Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Hashimu Argungu at the weekend frowned on the reports of high-handedness and corruption against police officers in the South East.

He said police officers serving in the region would be held to account in line with their service operational manuals and extant laws guiding their operations.

Argungu gave the warning during the South East Stakeholders Summit on Peace and Security, organized by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Rule of Law Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and other civil society organizations in Enugu.

The former police chief said: “We are no more comfortable with the abuse of office by some security personnel detailed to provide security across this region.

“We understand that there is a high level of insecurity in the zone, especially with the ceaseless and senseless attacks from brainwashed youths from this zone masquerading as freedom fighters and killing their brothers and sisters.

“But that obviously should not and never be an excuse to relapse into corruption by the security agencies.

“The commission has continued to observe the corruption and extortion that dots all the roads traversing this region by virtually all the security operatives who are supposed to safeguard the roads and restore unhindered movement of people, goods and services.

“The roadblocks mounted by these security agencies have unfortunately turned into tollgates where road users are forced under gunpoint to part with money.”

