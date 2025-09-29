PSC To Retire Officers Who Fail Promotion Exam Thrice

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has vowed to retire officers who failed the promotion examination for senior officers three times.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), who made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday, said the compulsory examination is now one of the determining factors for career progression in the Force.

Argungu stated this at the end of the examination session for 31 senior officers of the ranks of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner, as well as Assistant Commissioner.

A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, read in part: “Thirty Senior Police Officers were today, Monday, September 29th 2025, subjected to promotion examination, which is now a prerequisite for promotion in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Officers include one Assistant Inspector General of Police, two Commissioners, eleven Deputy Commissioners, and sixteen Assistant Commissioners out of the 17 invited for the exercise.

“The promotion examination took place at Solomon Arase Chairman’s Conference hall, on the 6th floor of the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission.

“Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni, said the promotion examination was one of the innovations that has come to stay in the career progression of serving Police Officers.

“He noted that although it is coming late in the day, it was still a good development that is expected to restore the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force.

“DIG Argungu explained that any Officer who fails the examination three times will be retired at that level for obvious incompetence”.

The world, the commission boss noted, has since evolved, hence the urgent need for police officers, who want to excel in their careers, to go with the tide.

Meanwhile, the commission has assured the public that no dead or retired officer will make the list of promotions.