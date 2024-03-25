PSC Sets Applicants’ Medical Screening Date

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced April 16 as the new date for the medical screening/examination of candidates for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Force.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission said the change in date was necessitated by the religious observances of Lent, and Ramadan respectively.

“The screening is expected to last for two weeks and will signal the successful conclusion of the exercise.

“Specialist applicants who participated in the physical and credentials screening but were not involved in the JAMB-conducted Computer-based tests will also be subjected to practical tests and medical screening during the period.

“The exercises are expected to be held in the 17 Zonal Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force and in Kaduna, Yobe and Zamfara states which have been accorded special considerations because of the security challenges in those states.

“Candidates from these states are to do the screening and practical tests in their states of origin.

“Police Colleges situated in States hosting the Zonal Command Headquarters will also provide venues for the exercises.

“The Police Recruitment Board will contact shortlisted candidates with detailed information on where and when they are expected to arrive at venues of their screening”, PSC said.

Meanwhile, successful candidates from the medical screening will proceed to Police Colleges for their mandatory training.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission and National Coordinator of the Recruitment Exercise, Dr Solomon Arase, has declared that additional “boots” will be “injected into the system to join the battle to sanitize the security space”.