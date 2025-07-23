PSC Seeks NDLEA Support To Conduct Drug Integrity Test For Police Recruits

Chairman of Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) has met with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) to seek the support of NDLEA in conducting drug integrity test for police recruits with a view to ensuring that those with the right frame of mind eventually make it out of police training colleges across the country.

Argungu made the request yesterday when he led a delegation of the PSC management on a courtesy visit to Marwa at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja. While commending the leadership of NDLEA for the support so far received, the PSC boss said his visit was to seek further assistance.

He said: “I feel there is a need to come and plead, to seek for the assistance and cooperation of this organization, because we follow process and procedures in anything we do so that we can produce the best results. “If the process and procedures were followed wrongly, the end result or product is going to be bad.”