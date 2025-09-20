PSC Resumes Promotion Exams For Senior Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday announced the resumption of its mandatory promotion examination for senior officers, stressing that the tests are an effective means to restore credibility, enhance professionalism, and improve the public image of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Head of Press and Public Relations, Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this announcement in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to Ani, 630 Deputy Superintendents of Police were examined for promotion to the rank of Superintendent at the Commission’s Parry Osayande Auditorium, Corporate Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

He explained that the exercise is a part of the PSC’s bid to make promotions transparent and merit-based.

He added that Retired Supreme Court and Representative of the Judiciary for the Commission, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, officially declared the exams open.

He encouraged officers to pursue knowledge and develop their capacity for discipline and effective service delivery, emphasizing the importance of learning and self-improvement.

Retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu and FDC, Chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police Matters, described the exams as a timely and necessary activity that will help the image of the force.

He stated, “There is a systemic rot in the Force, and that is why we are not much regarded any longer. The police is the only security agency where there is no promotion examination.

“We have decided to do exams; if you fail, you fail, we will continue to do the exams, and it will help the image of the Police Institution in the eyes of the public.”

Lakanu also delivered a warning to officers who attempt to bribe PSC staff. He said, “We will send you away if caught bribing our staff. Please don’t embarrass us, don’t give, our staff cannot help you.”

The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, emphasised the need for transparent, timely, and merit-based promotions, noting that the examinations are designed to uphold respect and credibility for officers advancing to new ranks

Argungu said, “The Police of our dream should be the Police that can work with minimal supervision and can deliver without undue influence.”

The PSC’s promotion examinations and interviews will continue next week for officers in the Commissioner’s cadre, ahead of a plenary meeting later this month.

The Commission noted that these measures form part of broader efforts to professionalise the force, enhance accountability, and rebuild public trust in the Nigeria Police.