PSC Repositioning Towards Global Best Practice, Says Chair

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to repositioning the agency in line with global best practices.

Chairman of the Commission, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu, made the pledge on Saturday at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop on Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Effective Police Oversight. The workshop, which held in Abuja, was organised for PSC Board Members, Directors, and Heads of Departments and Units.

According to Argungu, the newly constituted Governing Board has already introduced positive innovations in the management of the Commission. He emphasized that the Board is open to constructive criticism and is committed to fostering result-driven partnerships with credible institutions.

In a statement signed by the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the chairman assured that the Board is willing to make genuine sacrifices to ensure the Commission delivers on its mandate—not only for the nation but also for its staff.

Argungu warned that the success of the PSC depends on the collective commitment of both management and staff.

“The Commission belongs to all of us—management and staff. If we do not individually care for the progress of the organisation, then the PSC is in trouble,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of teamwork, noting that “the Commission is bigger than any of us,” and called for ongoing idea-sharing to drive reforms.

Also speaking at the event, retired Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, who represents the Judiciary on the Commission, said participants were leaving the workshop equipped with fresh ideas to drive positive change within the PSC.

In his remarks, Mr. Napoleon Enayaba, a representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), pledged the continued support of the UNDP to the Commission.

The workshop was part of the UNDP’s Supporting Police Accountability and Transformation Project (SPAAT), which seeks to promote institutional transparency and effective police oversight in Nigeria.