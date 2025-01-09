PSC Promotes Oyo PPRO, 201 Others

Share

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State Adewale Osifeso was yesterday decorated with his new rank after he was promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) alongside 201 other officers.

The Commissioner of Police Ayodele Sonubi decorated the newly promoted officers at the State Police Command, Eleyele He congratulated the officers for their hard work and dedication, which earned them recognition and elevation.

The CP described the promotion as a call to greater responsibility while urging the decorated officers to exemplify leadership and mentorship in their respective roles.

Sonubi urged them to live up to the responsibilities that come with the new rank, reminding them that they now have greater responsibilities, especially at a time when law enforcement constantly battles perception management and evolving security challenges.

