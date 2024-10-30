PSC Promotes 4 Police Officers With PhDs, To Consider Others

Share

The Police Service C o m m i s s i o n (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of four police officers, who had completed their PhD programme and teaching at the Police Academy Kano.

In a statement, the commission listed the promoted officers as Favour Fadawag, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Shide Sunday, Oparaji Ukwu, and Benjamin Wanger, who were Inspectors.

The statement said Fadawag was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police while the three Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police, pending their confirmation for further proper placement.

It said the decision was reached at an extraordinary Management Meeting of the Commission presided over by Chairman Hashimu Argungu.

Argungu said other police officers with additional professional certificates, engaged in such professional duties like lawyers would soon be upgraded in line with the public service requirements.

According to him, the commission will henceforth encourage merit and personal development as motivation to greater dedication and commitment to duty.

The PSC chief said the commission would continue to promote transparency and accountability in the conduct of its constitutional mandate. Argungu said all lecturers in the Police Academy, with additional certificates, would be considered for promotion.

According to him, while giving attention to police welfare, the commission will not fail to fight corruption, not only in the commands and departments but also, in Police Colleges and the Academy.

He said the commission’s policy on whistleblowing would soon be taken to the Police Academy and Colleges, adding that anyone found with corrupt tendencies would be sanctioned.

Share

Please follow and like us: