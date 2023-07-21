PSC Promotes 14,052 Inspectors, Confirms 9,016 ASPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 14, 052 Inspectors to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) even as it confirmed the rank of 9,016 ASPs. The commission also appointed two Deputy Inspectors- General of Police (DIGs) at its ongoing plenary meeting that also saw the elevation of the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

In a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the body said a valedictory session was also held to bid some board members farewell. “Before the valedictory session, the Commission had continued with its ongoing 21st Plenary Meeting where it approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, promotion of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and the confirmation of 9,016 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police.

“The plenary also approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (unconfirmed) while one Inspector Habila Bulus was promoted to ASP II, for his gallantry and commitment to duty. Also Inspector Mohammed Aminu who trended on social media where he was seen being assaulted in uniform by one Seun Kuti was also promoted to ASP I,” the statement read in part. It quoted the chairman of the Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, as saying: “We must support this government to succeed and ensuring a secured and peaceful nation is a task we must not toy with.”